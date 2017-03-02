CV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft assigned to the 8th Special Operations Squadron, with Hurlburt Field, and 20th SOS, with Cannon Air Force Base N.M., fly in formation over Hurlburt Field, Fla., Feb. 3, 2017. This training mission was the first time in Air Force history that ten CV-22's flew in formation simultaneously. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Dennis Spain)
This work, CV-22's make history, by Amn Dennis Spain, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
