    Marines observe an Initial Strength Test [Image 4 of 6]

    Marines observe an Initial Strength Test

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Rigsby 

    6th Marine Corps District

    Master Sergeant Paul E. Davis Jr., recruiter instructor of Recruiting Station Jacksonville, 6th Marine Corps District, observes an Initial Strength Test (IST) during the 8412 Slating Conference aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, Feb. 3, 2017. The Slating Conference brings the recruiting command together to discuss the movement of their Marines across recruiting stations. A Marine holding the military occupational specialty of 8412 is known as a career recruiter. These recruiters use the IST to assist them in the training and mentoring of future Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack A. E. Rigsby/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    Date Posted: 02.03.2017 15:05
    Photo ID: 3142975
    VIRIN: 170203-M-CR240-003
    Resolution: 2615x1743
    Size: 825.23 KB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines observe an Initial Strength Test [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Jack Rigsby, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Parris Island
    recruits
    Marines
    training
    IST
    MCRD PI
    6th MCD

