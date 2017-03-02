Marines observe an Initial Strength Test

Colonel Jeffrey C. Smitherman, commanding officer of 6th Marine Corps District (6th MCD), left, speaks to Lt. Col. Stephen D. Bates, executive officer of 6th MCD, before an Initial Strength Test (IST) during the 8412 Slating Conference aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, Feb. 3, 2017. The Slating Conference brings the recruiting command together to discuss the movement of their Marines across recruiting stations. A Marine holding the military occupational specialty of 8412 is known as a career recruiter. These recruiters use the IST to assist them in the training and mentoring of future Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack A. E. Rigsby/Released)

