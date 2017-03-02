MWHS-2: G-3 Operations Section Physical Training Session

A football and flag belts lay on the ground before a football game during a physical training (PT) session done by U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron (MWHS) 2, G-3 operations section, at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., Feb. 3, 2017. The PT session was done to raise morale and build unit cohesion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Ford)

