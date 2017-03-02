(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MWHS-2: G-3 Operations Section Physical Training Session [Image 4 of 7]

    MWHS-2: G-3 Operations Section Physical Training Session

    MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Ford 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Combat Camera

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron (MWHS) 2, G-3 operations section, run during a circuit course as part of a physical training (PT) session at Marine Corps Cherry Point, N.C., Feb. 3, 2017. The PT session was done to raise morale and build unit cohesion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Ford)

    physical training
    MWHS-2
    Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 2
    G-3
    Operations Section

