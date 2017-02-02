(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NSAB Participates in Solid Curtain/Citadel Shield [Image 1 of 3]

    NSAB Participates in Solid Curtain/Citadel Shield

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class William Phillips 

    Naval Support Activity Bethesda

    NSAB security personnel apprehend a suspect during an active shooter drill Feb. 2 at the Bethesda Navy Exchange. The exercise was part of Solid Curtain Citadel Shield 2017. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Phillips/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    This work, NSAB Participates in Solid Curtain/Citadel Shield [Image 1 of 3], by PO3 William Phillips, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    U.S. Navy
    Naval Support Activity Bethesda

