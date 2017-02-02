NSAB security personnel apprehend a suspect during an active shooter drill Feb. 2 at the Bethesda Navy Exchange. The exercise was part of Solid Curtain Citadel Shield 2017. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Phillips/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2017 12:38
|Photo ID:
|3142528
|VIRIN:
|170202-N-AN781-1063
|Resolution:
|4770x3720
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NSAB Participates in Solid Curtain/Citadel Shield [Image 1 of 3], by PO3 William Phillips, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
