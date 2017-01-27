CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Jan. 27, 2017) Colonel Dean Hommer, U.S. Army, Brooke Army Medical Center, chief, Department of Pain Management, instructs Lt. Brent D. Pavell on proper Battlefield Acupuncture (BFA) techniques. Pavell and Lt. Rachael D. Wheelous (left), both Navy nurses, were among nine other health care providers who learned how to reduce pain with semi-permanent needles during the first BFA training at Naval Health Clinic (NHC) Corpus Christi Jan. 27. (U.S. Navy photo by William Love/Released) 170127-N-KF478-745
This work, Battlefield Acupuncture Introduced at Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi [Image 1 of 2], by William Love, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
