Battlefield Acupuncture Introduced at Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Jan. 27, 2017) Lt. Rachael D. Wheelous (right) and Lt. Brent D. Pavell, both Navy nurses, practice Battlefield Acupuncture (BFA) under the watchful eye of visiting instructor Colonel Dean Hommer, U.S. Army, Brooke Army Medical Center, chief, Department of Pain Management. They were among nine other health care providers who learned how to reduce pain with semi-permanent needles during the first BFA training at Naval Health Clinic (NHC) Corpus Christi Jan. 27. (U.S. Navy photo by William Love/Released) 170127-N-KF478-740

