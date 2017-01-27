(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Battlefield Acupuncture Introduced at Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi [Image 2 of 2]

    Battlefield Acupuncture Introduced at Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2017

    Photo by William Love 

    Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi, Texas

    CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Jan. 27, 2017) Lt. Rachael D. Wheelous (right) and Lt. Brent D. Pavell, both Navy nurses, practice Battlefield Acupuncture (BFA) under the watchful eye of visiting instructor Colonel Dean Hommer, U.S. Army, Brooke Army Medical Center, chief, Department of Pain Management. They were among nine other health care providers who learned how to reduce pain with semi-permanent needles during the first BFA training at Naval Health Clinic (NHC) Corpus Christi Jan. 27. (U.S. Navy photo by William Love/Released) 170127-N-KF478-740

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 02.03.2017 12:14
    Photo ID: 3142487
    VIRIN: 170127-N-KF478-740
    Resolution: 2784x1848
    Size: 900.31 KB
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battlefield Acupuncture Introduced at Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi [Image 1 of 2], by William Love, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Naval Air Station Corpus Christi
    Navy Medicine
    Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi
    Flight Training
    Acupuncture
    Battlefield Acupuncture
    Navy Nurse
    Naval Aviators
    Navy Medicine East
    Pain Reduction
    Auricular Acupuncture

