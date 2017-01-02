Aircraft rescue and firefighting Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 271, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, climb the stairs to the inside of a Mobile Aircraft Firefighting Training Device aboard Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue, N.C., Feb. 1, 2017. The training offered a realistic experience of what an aircraft fire looks and feels like. This gave the Marines a unique opportunity to evaluate themselves on how they would handle and control a real-life emergency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mackenzie Gibson/Released)
This work, Into the chaos: aircraft rescue and firefighting Marines conduct live-fire training [Image 1 of 2], by Cpl Mackenzie Gibson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Into the chaos: aircraft rescue and firefighting Marines conduct live-fire training
