Aircraft rescue and firefighting Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 271, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, extinguish a training fire aboard Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue, N.C., Feb. 1, 2017. The training was conducted using a Mobile Aircraft Firefighting Training Device, which is a propane powered, controlled system used to simulate an aircraft fire. AARF Marines must conduct the training regularly in order to remain proficient. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mackenzie Gibson/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2017 Date Posted: 02.03.2017 10:35 Photo ID: 3142130 VIRIN: 170201-M-CM692-060 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 7.05 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Into the chaos: aircraft rescue and firefighting Marines conduct live-fire training [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.