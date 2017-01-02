Into the chaos: aircraft rescue and firefighting Marines conduct live-fire training

Aircraft rescue and firefighting Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 271, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, extinguish a training fire aboard Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue, N.C., Feb. 1, 2017. The training was conducted using a Mobile Aircraft Firefighting Training Device, which is a propane powered, controlled system used to simulate an aircraft fire. AARF Marines must conduct the training regularly in order to remain proficient. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mackenzie Gibson/Released)
