    Into the chaos: aircraft rescue and firefighting Marines conduct live-fire training [Image 2 of 2]

    Into the chaos: aircraft rescue and firefighting Marines conduct live-fire training

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Aircraft rescue and firefighting Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 271, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, extinguish a training fire aboard Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue, N.C., Feb. 1, 2017. The training was conducted using a Mobile Aircraft Firefighting Training Device, which is a propane powered, controlled system used to simulate an aircraft fire. AARF Marines must conduct the training regularly in order to remain proficient. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mackenzie Gibson/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2017
    Date Posted: 02.03.2017 10:35
    Photo ID: 3142130
    VIRIN: 170201-M-CM692-060
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 7.05 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Into the chaos: aircraft rescue and firefighting Marines conduct live-fire training [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Into the chaos: aircraft rescue and firefighting Marines conduct live-fire training
    Into the chaos: aircraft rescue and firefighting Marines conduct live-fire training

    Into the chaos: aircraft rescue and firefighting Marines conduct live-fire training

