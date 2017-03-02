(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Diver Exits the Water [Image 1 of 3]

    Diver Exits the Water

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Andrew Kornacki 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Dive Supervisor Shanon Chader assists Diver Steve England to exit the water

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    Date Posted: 02.03.2017 09:01
    Photo ID: 3142045
    VIRIN: 170203-A-IF251-003
    Resolution: 1094x1944
    Size: 257.08 KB
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Diver Exits the Water [Image 1 of 3], by Andrew Kornacki, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Diver Exits the Water
    Farm Cart and Dive Team
    Chicago Fish Barrier

    Technical Services Dive Team inspects the Chicago Fish Barrier

    TAGS

    Inspection
    Dive
    Chicago
    Headquarters
    USACE
    New England
    Philadelphia
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo
    Chicago Fish Barrier
    Operation and Maintenance
    Chicago Lock
    Technical Services Dive Team

