Technical Services Dive Team with recovered vehicle removed from Chicago Sanitary Ship Channel (left to right) Steve England, Weston Cross, Shanon Chader, John Winkelman (Not pictured: Dave Bala).
This work, Farm Cart and Dive Team [Image 1 of 3], by Andrew Kornacki, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Technical Services Dive Team inspects the Chicago Fish Barrier
