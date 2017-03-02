(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Farm Cart and Dive Team [Image 2 of 3]

    Farm Cart and Dive Team

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Andrew Kornacki 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Technical Services Dive Team with recovered vehicle removed from Chicago Sanitary Ship Channel (left to right) Steve England, Weston Cross, Shanon Chader, John Winkelman (Not pictured: Dave Bala).

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    Date Posted: 02.03.2017 09:01
    Photo ID: 3142044
    VIRIN: 170203-A-IF251-002
    Resolution: 1944x1094
    Size: 308.81 KB
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Farm Cart and Dive Team [Image 1 of 3], by Andrew Kornacki, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Diver Exits the Water
    Farm Cart and Dive Team
    Chicago Fish Barrier

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Technical Services Dive Team inspects the Chicago Fish Barrier

    Inspection
    Dive
    Chicago
    Headquarters
    USACE
    New England
    Philadelphia
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo
    Chicago Fish Barrier
    Operation and Maintenance
    Chicago Lock
    Technical Services Dive Team
    Andrew Kornacki

