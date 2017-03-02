(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis arrives in Japan [Image 2 of 4]

    Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis arrives in Japan

    JAPAN

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Marc Castaneda 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is greeted by US Forces Japan Commander Lt. Gen. Jerry Maritinez and Deputy Commander Maj. Gen. Charles Chiarotti after arriving at Yokota Air Base Japan. While in Japan, Secretary Mattis met with the Japanese minister of defense Tomomi Inada during his first overseas tour as SECDEF. (U.S. Navy photos by Petty Officer 2nd Class Marcus Castaneda)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis arrives in Japan [Image 1 of 4], by PO3 Marc Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

