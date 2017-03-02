Defense Secretary Jim Mattis arrives at Yokota Air Base Japan. While in Japan, Secretary Mattis met with the Japanese minister of defense Tomomi Inada during his first overseas tour as SECDEF. (U.S. Navy photos by Petty Officer 2nd Class Marcus Castaneda)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2017 02:48
|Photo ID:
|3141460
|VIRIN:
|160203-N-WI365-016
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|996.65 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Secretary of Defense arrives in Japan [Image 1 of 4], by PO3 Marc Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT