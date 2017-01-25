U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Samuel Greaves, commander Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif. addresses the a meeting of the Wing Inspection Team (WIT), Jan 25, 2017, to instill the importance of base Operational Readiness Exercise (ORE) and assure his support that all practice and exercise the scenarios as real world as possible. (U.S. Air Force Photo/ Joseph M. Juarez Sr.)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2017 19:24
|Photo ID:
|3139998
|VIRIN:
|170125-F-PP655-015
|Resolution:
|4592x3280
|Size:
|10.01 MB
|Location:
|EL SEGUNDO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ORE 17-2 [Image 1 of 2], by Joseph Juarez Sr., identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT