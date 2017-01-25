(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    WIT brief [Image 2 of 2]

    WIT brief

    EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2017

    Photo by Joseph Juarez Sr. 

    Space and Missile Systems Center

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Samuel Greaves, commander Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif. addresses the a meeting of the Wing Inspection Team (WIT), Jan 25, 2017, to instill the importance of base Operational Readiness Exercise (ORE) and assure his support that all practice and exercise the scenarios as real world as possible. (U.S. Air Force Photo/ Joseph M. Juarez Sr.)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 02.02.2017 19:24
    Photo ID: 3139996
    VIRIN: 170125-F-PP655-002
    Resolution: 4592x3280
    Size: 10.18 MB
    Location: EL SEGUNDO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WIT brief [Image 1 of 2], by Joseph Juarez Sr., identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ORE 17-2
    Lt Gen Greaves

