WPAFB exercise revolves around threat to the base’s critical water and infrastructure

2nd Lt. Raza Alyas, (left) 88th Aerospace Medicine bioenvironmental engineer, and Senior Airman Alex Shuttleworth (right) bioenvironmental engineer, conduct water tests using a M272 Chemical Warfare Agent testing kit, as part of a base exercise scenario revolving around the threat to the base’s critical water and infrastructure, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Feb. 2, 2017. The testing kit is used to identify toxic agents such as lewisite, nerve, cyanide, and mustard agents. (U.S. Air Force photo/Michelle Gigante)
