2nd Lt. Raza Alyas, (left) 88th Aerospace Medicine bioenvironmental engineer, and Senior Airman Alex Shuttleworth (right) bioenvironmental engineer, conduct water tests using a M272 Chemical Warfare Agent testing kit, as part of a base exercise scenario revolving around the threat to the base’s critical water and infrastructure, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Feb. 2, 2017. The testing kit is used to identify toxic agents such as lewisite, nerve, cyanide, and mustard agents. (U.S. Air Force photo/Michelle Gigante)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2017 Date Posted: 02.02.2017 16:10 Photo ID: 3139478 VIRIN: 170202-F-AL359-1002 Resolution: 3000x2400 Size: 927.85 KB Location: OH, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, WPAFB exercise revolves around threat to the base’s critical water and infrastructure [Image 1 of 5], by Michelle Gigante, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.