    WPAFB exercise revolves around threat to the base's critical water and infrastructure

    WPAFB exercise revolves around threat to the base’s critical water and infrastructure

    OH, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2017

    Photo by Michelle Gigante 

    88th Air Base Wing

    2nd Lt. Raza Alyas, (left) 88th Aerospace Medicine bioenvironmental engineer, and Senior Airman Alex Shuttleworth (right) bioenvironmental engineer, conduct water tests using a M272 Chemical Warfare Agent testing kit, as part of a base exercise scenario revolving around the threat to the base’s critical water and infrastructure, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Feb. 2, 2017. The testing kit is used to identify toxic agents such as lewisite, nerve, cyanide, and mustard agents. (U.S. Air Force photo/Michelle Gigante)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2017
    Date Posted: 02.02.2017 16:10
    Photo ID: 3139478
    VIRIN: 170202-F-AL359-1002
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 927.85 KB
    Location: OH, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WPAFB exercise revolves around threat to the base’s critical water and infrastructure [Image 1 of 5], by Michelle Gigante, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    People
    base exercise
    M272 Chemical Warfare Agent testing kit

