WPAFB exercise revolves around threat to the base’s critical water and infrastructure

2nd Lt. Raza Alyas, (left) 88th Aerospace Medicine bioenvironmental engineer, and Senior Airman Alex Shuttleworth (right) bioenvironmental engineer, check for cyanide using a M272 Chemical Warfare Agent testing kit, as part of a base exercise scenario revolving around a threat to the base’s critical water and infrastructure, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Feb. 2, 2017. The kit detects and identifies dangerous levels of common warfare agents in raw and treated water in about seven minutes. (U.S. Air Force photo/Michelle Gigante)

