Army supplying 250 gallons per minute of emergency water to Kunia Village

WAHIAWA — Shown here are houses at Kunia Village being renovated. Kunia Village’s well is currently being repaired and in the meantime, the Army is assisting with the village’s water supply, as of January 2017. Out of 121 hours in Kunia Village, 82 are being renovated or rebuilt. Of the 82 houses, 35 are being completely rebuilt. This is the second time in recent months that USAG-HI has provided emergency water to Kunia Village. In late October and early November, the Army provided 2.1 million gallons of drinking water during a pump failure, and Aqua Engineers Inc. provided 16.8 million gallons of recycled water for irrigation needs. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Wong)

