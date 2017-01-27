(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army supplying 250 gallons per minute of emergency water to Kunia Village [Image 6 of 6]

    Army supplying 250 gallons per minute of emergency water to Kunia Village

    WAHIAWA, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2017

    Photo by Kristen Wong 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

    WAHIAWA — Shown here is the connection between the Army’s water supply and Kunia Village. Kunia Village’s well is currently being repaired and in the meantime, the Army is assisting with the village’s water supply, as of January 2017. Out of 121 hours in Kunia Village, 82 are being renovated or rebuilt. Of the 82 houses, 35 are being completely rebuilt. This is the second time in recent months that USAG-HI has provided emergency water to Kunia Village. In late October and early November, the Army provided 2.1 million gallons of drinking water during a pump failure, and Aqua Engineers Inc. provided 16.8 million gallons of recycled water for irrigation needs. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Wong)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 21:29
    Photo ID: 3137150
    VIRIN: 170127-M-TH981-001
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 4.02 MB
    Location: WAHIAWA, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army supplying 250 gallons per minute of emergency water to Kunia Village [Image 1 of 6], by Kristen Wong, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    irrigation
    well
    USAG-HI
    U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii
    recycled water
    Kunia Village
    Aqua Engineers Inc.
    emergency water

