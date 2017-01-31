All-Navy wrestling clinic at Washington High School

170131-N-OO032-256 TACOMA, Wash. (Jan. 31, 2017) – Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Bobby Yamashita, a Northglenn, Colorado, native stationed with Naval Air Station Pensacola, explains the concept of clearing the elbows when shooting for a take down to a student during a clinic facilitated by the All-Navy Wrestling team at Washington High School. The clinic was organized by the school, displayed skills, developed mentorship and camaraderie between Sailors and students and promoted Freestyle and Greco-Roman styles of wrestling practiced among the Armed Forces and the All-Navy Sports program. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cory Asato/Released)
