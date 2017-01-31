(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    All-Navy wrestling clinic at Washington High School [Image 1 of 4]

    All-Navy wrestling clinic at Washington High School

    TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cory Asato 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element, Det. Northwest

    170131-N-OO032-381 TACOMA, Wash. (Jan. 31, 2017) – All-Navy Wrestling program Sailors pose for a photo with coaches and students after a clinic facilitated by the All-Navy Wrestling team at Washington High School. The clinic was organized by the school, displayed skills, developed mentorship and camaraderie between Sailors and students and promoted Freestyle and Greco-Roman styles of wrestling practiced among the Armed Forces and the All-Navy Sports program. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cory Asato/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 16:59
    Photo ID: 3136899
    VIRIN: 170131-N-OO032-381
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 953.5 KB
    Location: TACOMA, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All-Navy wrestling clinic at Washington High School [Image 1 of 4], by PO1 Cory Asato, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    wrestling
    Navy Fitness
    freestyle
    CNRNW
    Greco-Roman
    All-Navy Sports
    NPASE NW
    Washington High School
    folkstyle

