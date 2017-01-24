PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Capt. Jeff Turner, 21st Medical Operations Squadron physical therapist, works through an exercise with Capt. Matt Williams, also a 21st MDOS physical therapist, at the clinic on Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., Jan. 25, 2017. The clinic is part of the Biomedical Sciences Corps and recognized as one of 17 specialty careers during BSC Appreciation Week, Jan. 23-27. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rose Gudex)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2017 Date Posted: 02.01.2017 14:54 Photo ID: 3136615 VIRIN: 170124-F-SV792-1030 Resolution: 1800x1286 Size: 2.09 MB Location: PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BSC week: specialties set them apart [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Rosemary Gudex, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.