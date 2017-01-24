(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    BSC week: specialties set them apart

    BSC week: specialties set them apart

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Rosemary Gudex 

    21st Space Wing Public Affairs

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Capt. Jeff Turner, 21st Medical Operations Squadron physical therapist, works through an exercise with Capt. Matt Williams, also a 21st MDOS physical therapist, at the clinic on Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., Jan. 25, 2017. The clinic is part of the Biomedical Sciences Corps and recognized as one of 17 specialty careers during BSC Appreciation Week, Jan. 23-27. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rose Gudex)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BSC week: specialties set them apart [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Rosemary Gudex, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

