BSC week: specialties set them apart

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Senior Airman Mark Paule, 21st Medical Support Squadron medical laboratory technician, examines a blood sample under a microscope in the lab at the clinic on Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., Jan. 25, 2017. Medical laboratories are part of the Biomedical Sciences Corps, which celebrated Jan. 23-27. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rose Gudex)

