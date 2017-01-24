(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    BSC week: specialties set them apart [Image 2 of 3]

    BSC week: specialties set them apart

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Rosemary Gudex 

    21st Space Wing Public Affairs

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Senior Airman Mark Paule, 21st Medical Support Squadron medical laboratory technician, examines a blood sample under a microscope in the lab at the clinic on Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., Jan. 25, 2017. Medical laboratories are part of the Biomedical Sciences Corps, which celebrated Jan. 23-27. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rose Gudex)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 14:54
    Photo ID: 3136613
    VIRIN: 170124-F-SV792-1022
    Resolution: 1800x1286
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BSC week: specialties set them apart [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Rosemary Gudex, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

