Colombian submarine visits NS Mayport

170201-N-JX484-072 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 1, 2017) Sailors from the USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) prepare to moor the Colombian navy Type 209 coastal submarine Pijao (SO 28) to a pier at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Mayport. The Pijao is visiting NAVSTA Mayport in support of the U.S. Navy's Diesel-Electric Submarine Initiative (DESI) which serves as a unique training conduit to enhance the fleet's ability to conduct anti submarine warfare (ASW). The participation of South American submarines in fleet training adds an additional degree of difficulty and realism to fleet ASW training exercises. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mark Andrew Hays/ Released)

