    Colombian submarine visits NS Mayport [Image 4 of 4]

    Colombian submarine visits NS Mayport

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Northnagle 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element Detachment Southeast

    170201-N-JX484-051 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 1, 2017) Colombian navy Type 209 coastal submarine Pijao (SO 28) arrives into the basin of Naval Station (NAVSTA) Mayport. The Pijao is visiting NAVSTA Mayport in support of the U.S. Navy's Diesel-Electric Submarine Initiative (DESI) which serves as a unique training conduit to enhance the fleet's ability to conduct anti submarine warfare (ASW). The participation of South American submarines in fleet training adds an additional degree of difficulty and realism to fleet ASW training exercises. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mark Andrew Hays/ Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 11:57
    Photo ID: 3135969
    VIRIN: 160226-N-RR852-063
    Resolution: 5005x3336
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Colombian submarine visits NS Mayport [Image 1 of 4], by PO1 Robert Northnagle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Naval Station Mayport
    4th Fleet
    Colombian submarine (ss 28)

