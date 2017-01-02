(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1-68, 4th ID pushes forward into the Baltics [Image 1 of 3]

    1-68, 4th ID pushes forward into the Baltics

    ZAGAN, POLAND

    02.01.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Tarr 

    24th Press Camp Headquarters

    TRZBIEN, Poland –An M1A2 Abrams belonging to 1st Battalion, 68th Armored Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division is loaded onto flatcars Feb.1. The vehicles will be shipped to Latvia where they will be used by the Soldiers during their nine-month rotation in Eastern Europe as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve. Rotating U.S.-based units through the European theater on a heel-to-toe rotation exercises their ability to assemble forces quickly, familiarizes Soldiers with their multinational counterparts while in a complex security environment and demonstrates deterrence. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Tarr)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 12:11
    Photo ID: 3135925
    VIRIN: 170201-A-SK411-016
    Resolution: 4095x2712
    Size: 5.31 MB
    Location: ZAGAN, PL 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-68, 4th ID pushes forward into the Baltics [Image 1 of 3], by SSG Elizabeth Tarr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Germany
    4th Infantry Division
    Poland
    USAREUR
    21st Theater Support Command
    3rd Armor Brigade Combat Team
    Atlantic Resolve
    Strong Europe

