1-68, 4th ID pushes forward into the Baltics

TRZBIEN, Poland –Railhead workers load an M1A2 Abrams, belonging to 1st Battalion, 68th Armored Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, onto a flatcar Feb.1. The battalion's vehicles will be shipped to Latvia where they will be used by the Soldiers during their nine-month rotation in Eastern Europe as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve. Rotating U.S.-based units through the European theater on a heel-to-toe rotation exercises their ability to assemble forces quickly, familiarizes Soldiers with their multinational counterparts while in a complex security environment and demonstrates deterrence. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Tarr)
