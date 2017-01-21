(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NIOC Colorado Community Relations Project [Image 1 of 3]

    NIOC Colorado Community Relations Project

    COMMERCE CITY, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Hartland 

    Navy Information Operations Command Colorado

    170121-N-TD563-025
    MMERCE CITY, Colo. (Jan. 21, 2017) Sailors assigned to Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) Colorado / Task Force 1080, collect seeds from salt brush for future distribution throughout the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge. Sailors assigned to the command recently participated in the volunteer wildlife preservation project aimed at improving environmental education and community relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Robert A. Hartland/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NIOC Colorado Community Relations Project [Image 1 of 3], by PO2 Robert Hartland, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Sailors
    U.S. Navy
    NAVIOCOM Colorado
    NIOC CO

