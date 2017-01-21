NIOC Colorado Community Relations Project

170121-N-TD563-024

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (Jan. 21, 2017) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Jacob Taylor and Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Michael Miller, both assigned to Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) Colorado / Task Force 1080, collect seeds from salt brush for future distribution throughout the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge. Sailors assigned to the command recently participated in the volunteer wildlife preservation project aimed at improving environmental education and community relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Robert A. Hartland/Released)

