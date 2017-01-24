Wounded Vietnam vet brings hope to Osan

Dave Roever, a Vietnam War veteran, speaks about resiliency at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 25, 2017. Roever, is an inspirational speaker who shares his story about how he survived after suffering burns all over his body when a phosphorus grenade exploded in his hand during the war. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Steffen)

