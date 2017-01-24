(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Wounded Vietnam vet brings hope to Osan [Image 2 of 2]

    Wounded Vietnam vet brings hope to Osan

    OSAN AIR BASE, 42, SOUTH KOREA

    01.24.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Steffen 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Dave Roever, a Vietnam War veteran, speaks about resiliency at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 25, 2017. Roever, is an inspirational speaker who shares his story about how he survived after suffering burns all over his body when a phosphorus grenade exploded in his hand during the war. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Steffen)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wounded Vietnam vet brings hope to Osan [Image 1 of 2], by SSgt Jonathan Steffen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    USAF

