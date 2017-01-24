U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Alexander Del Valle, 51st Fighter Wing command chief, thanks Dave Roever, a Vietnam War veteran, for speaking about resiliency at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 25, 2017. Roever, is an inspirational speaker who shares his story about how he survived after suffering burns all over his body when a phosphorus grenade exploded in his hand during the war. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Steffen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2017 Date Posted: 02.01.2017 01:35 Photo ID: 3135014 VIRIN: 170125-F-UI176-053 Resolution: 3282x2184 Size: 1.09 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wounded Vietnam vet brings hope to Osan [Image 1 of 2], by SSgt Jonathan Steffen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.