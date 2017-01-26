(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal fast-roping [Image 4 of 23]

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal fast-roping

    CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group ONE

    012617-N-FC195-251 IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (Jan. 26, 2017) - Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technicians assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 1 perform fast-roping insertions in Imperial Beach, Jan. 26. EODMU 1 conducted fast-roping training in accordance with Navy training requirements to ensure unit readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd class Trenton J Kotlarz/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 18:04
    Photo ID: 3134097
    VIRIN: 012617-N-FC195-251
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1015.26 KB
    Location: CORONADO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Explosive Ordnance Disposal fast-roping [Image 1 of 23], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    water
    san diego
    jump
    fast
    bomb
    bombs
    roping
    jumping
    coronado
    helicopter
    "EOD
    EODMU
    eod mobile unit
    insertions"

