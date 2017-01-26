012617-N-FC195-322 IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (Jan. 26, 2017) - Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technicians assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 1 perform fast-roping insertions in Imperial Beach, Jan. 26. EODMU 1 conducted fast-roping training in accordance with Navy training requirements to ensure unit readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd class Trenton J Kotlarz/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2017 18:04
|Photo ID:
|3134103
|VIRIN:
|012617-N-FC195-322
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|CORONADO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Explosive Ordnance Disposal fast-roping [Image 1 of 23], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
