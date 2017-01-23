A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, bounds to cover during Decisive Action Rotation 17-03 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Jan. 23, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Daniel Parrott, Operations Group, National Training Center)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2017 16:33
|Photo ID:
|3133938
|VIRIN:
|170123-A-ME706-004
|Resolution:
|2312x3467
|Size:
|2.6 MB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cover Me While I Move [Image 1 of 7], by SPC Daniel Parrott, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT