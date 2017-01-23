(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cover Me While I Move [Image 4 of 7]

    Cover Me While I Move

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2017

    Photo by Spc. Daniel Parrott 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, bounds to cover during Decisive Action Rotation 17-03 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Jan. 23, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Daniel Parrott, Operations Group, National Training Center)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2017
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 16:33
    Photo ID: 3133938
    VIRIN: 170123-A-ME706-004
    Resolution: 2312x3467
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cover Me While I Move [Image 1 of 7], by SPC Daniel Parrott, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

