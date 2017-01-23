Suppressing Fire

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, lays down suppressive fire during Decisive Action Rotation 17-03 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Jan. 23, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Daniel Parrott, Operations Group, National Training Center)

