Three people walk away after their Cessna 180 crashed in the woods about 57 miles west of Anchorage, Alaska, Jan. 30, 2017. A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60T Jayhawk crew transported the three to Anchorage International Airport. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2017 Date Posted: 01.31.2017 13:40 Photo ID: 3133495 VIRIN: 170130-G-G0217-1001 Resolution: 640x480 Size: 115.6 KB Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AKRCC, USCG rescue plane crash survivors [Image 1 of 2], by PO1 William Colclough, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.