    AKRCC, USCG rescue plane crash survivors [Image 1 of 2]

    AKRCC, USCG rescue plane crash survivors

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William Colclough 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Three survivors aboard a downed Cessna 180 take a photo with the Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60T Jayhawk crew who rescued them in the woods of Anchorage, Alaska, Jan. 30, 2017. The three survivors reported no injuries. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

    Date Taken: 01.30.2017
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 13:41
    Photo ID: 3133498
    VIRIN: 170130-G-G0217-1002
    Resolution: 640x480
    Size: 224.13 KB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AKRCC, USCG rescue plane crash survivors [Image 1 of 2], by PO1 William Colclough, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Anchorage
    Air Station Kodiak
    airplane crash
    17th Coast Guard District
    AKRCC

    • LEAVE A COMMENT