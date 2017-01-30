Three survivors aboard a downed Cessna 180 take a photo with the Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60T Jayhawk crew who rescued them in the woods of Anchorage, Alaska, Jan. 30, 2017. The three survivors reported no injuries. U.S. Coast Guard photo.
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2017 13:41
|Photo ID:
|3133498
|VIRIN:
|170130-G-G0217-1002
|Resolution:
|640x480
|Size:
|224.13 KB
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AKRCC, USCG rescue plane crash survivors [Image 1 of 2], by PO1 William Colclough, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
