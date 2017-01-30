AKRCC, USCG rescue plane crash survivors

Three survivors aboard a downed Cessna 180 take a photo with the Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60T Jayhawk crew who rescued them in the woods of Anchorage, Alaska, Jan. 30, 2017. The three survivors reported no injuries. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

