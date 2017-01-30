(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma crew honored at Boston Celtics game [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma crew honored at Boston Celtics game

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicole Groll 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Coast Guard Adm. Steve Poulin shakes hands with Cmdr. Robert Mohr, the executive officer of Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma, on the basketball court during the Boston Celtics game at TD Garden in Boston, Jan. 30, 2017. The crew of the Tahoma was honored for the $90 million worth of cocaine they interdicted during their last patrol. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicole J. Groll)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2017
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 13:47
    Photo ID: 3133494
    VIRIN: 170130-G-OS599-1044
    Resolution: 2832x4256
    Size: 5.96 MB
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma crew honored at Boston Celtics game [Image 1 of 3], by PO3 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Tahoma
    Cmdr
    Adm poulin
    td garden
    Mohr Boston celtics

