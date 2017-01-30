U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma crew honored at Boston Celtics game

Coast Guard Adm. Steve Poulin shakes hands with Cmdr. Robert Mohr, the executive officer of Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma, on the basketball court during the Boston Celtics game at TD Garden in Boston, Jan. 30, 2017. The crew of the Tahoma was honored for the $90 million worth of cocaine they interdicted during their last patrol. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicole J. Groll)

