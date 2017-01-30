The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma stand in two lines and wave to the crowd during the 'Seats for Soldiers' Boston Celtics game at TD Garden in Boston on Jan. 30, 2017. The crew was honored for interdicting $90 million worth of cocaine during their last patrol. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicole J. Groll)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2017 Date Posted: 01.31.2017 13:47 Photo ID: 3133434 VIRIN: 170130-G-OS599-1053 Resolution: 3690x1665 Size: 3.55 MB Location: BOSTON, MA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma crew honored at Boston Celtics game [Image 1 of 3], by PO3 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.