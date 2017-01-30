(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma crew honored at Boston Celtics game

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma crew honored at Boston Celtics game

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicole Groll 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma stand in two lines and wave to the crowd during the 'Seats for Soldiers' Boston Celtics game at TD Garden in Boston on Jan. 30, 2017. The crew was honored for interdicting $90 million worth of cocaine during their last patrol. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicole J. Groll)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2017
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 13:47
    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma crew honored at Boston Celtics game [Image 1 of 3], by PO3 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

