Senior Airman Jonathan Spivey, 22nd Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment journeyman, won 2016 U.S. Air Force AFE Outstanding Airman Award. Spivey has been stationed at McConnell Air Force Base for three years. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Trevor Rhynes)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2017 09:20
|Photo ID:
|3132701
|VIRIN:
|170125-F-WY074-0001
|Resolution:
|2500x3124
|Size:
|361.24 KB
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Aircrew Flight Equipment Airman wins AF award [Image 1 of 2], by SrA Trevor Rhynes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT