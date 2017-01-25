(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Aircrew Flight Equipment Airman wins AF award [Image 1 of 2]

    Aircrew Flight Equipment Airman wins AF award

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Trevor Rhynes 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Jonathan Spivey, 22nd Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment journeyman, won 2016 U.S. Air Force AFE Outstanding Airman Award. Spivey has been stationed at McConnell Air Force Base for three years. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Trevor Rhynes)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircrew Flight Equipment Airman wins AF award [Image 1 of 2], by SrA Trevor Rhynes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Aircrew Flight Equipment flight wins AF award

    TAGS

    recognition
    Aircrew Flight Equipment
    Air Force award

