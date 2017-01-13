Aircrew Flight Equipment flight wins AF award

Airmen assigned to 22nd Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment pose for a photo during an award ceremony, Jan. 13, 2017, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kan. The flight was recognized as a team with the 2016 U.S. Air Force AFE Outstanding Large Program Award. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Colby Hardin)

