(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Aircrew Flight Equipment flight wins AF award [Image 2 of 2]

    Aircrew Flight Equipment flight wins AF award

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Colby Hardin 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to 22nd Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment pose for a photo during an award ceremony, Jan. 13, 2017, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kan. The flight was recognized as a team with the 2016 U.S. Air Force AFE Outstanding Large Program Award. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Colby Hardin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 09:20
    Photo ID: 3132698
    VIRIN: 170113-F-NG595-0026
    Resolution: 4183x2327
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircrew Flight Equipment flight wins AF award [Image 1 of 2], by SrA Colby Hardin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Aircrew Flight Equipment Airman wins AF award
    Aircrew Flight Equipment flight wins AF award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    recognition
    Aircrew Flight Equipment
    AF award

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT