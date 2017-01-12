TSgt Brandy Foster, 422nd Communications Squadron, does a squat at the RAF Croughton, United Kingdom, fitness center, Jan. 12, 2017. Foster is a physical training leader for her squadron and a mentor for many looking to improve their fitness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Bumpus)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2017 06:26
|Photo ID:
|3132493
|VIRIN:
|170112-F-CI489-017
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|8.65 MB
|Location:
|CROUGHTON, OXF, GB
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Make time [Image 1 of 2], by A1C Zachary Bumpus, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT