Growing up playing sports and running track, long days at practice in the hot sun; it’s an image that many people in the Air Force can relate to as part of how fitness fits into their life story.



For Tech. Sgt. Brandy Foster, 422nd Communications Squadron Executive, that part of her story had a rather different beginning.



“I didn’t play any sports in school,” said Foster. “I was what you might call athletically challenged. So when I joined, had to run a mile or two, and was wanting to puke, wondering if I was even going to make it out of basic training, I knew I was going to need to change something. But I never did. Once you got out of basic, it was just the PT test, it just wasn’t a priority for me.”



As Foster continued in her career her attitude changed little.



“Fitness was not on my horizon at all,” said Foster. “Back when I first joined the fitness test was very different, it was nowhere near as stringent, but I was still barely passing those tests. When the PT test we have now came out, I was just getting the seventy-fives I needed.”



It wasn’t until Foster deployed that her lack of attention to fitness caught up to her.



“I had a wake-up call when I deployed with the Office of Special Investigations to Iraq in 2008,” said Foster. “We had to do a bag drag and I couldn’t do it. I just wasn’t strong enough to carry both my bags and then have a backpack as well. That killed me. I realized I was in a deployed location and I couldn’t be asking for help.”



It was in that moment that Foster decided to make a change, and jump into fitness with both feet.



“One of the special agents took me under her wing,” said Foster. “She knew a bit about weight training, so she took me the next morning and started lifting and running with me, that’s when I started to catch the itch of lifting.”



But working out was about more than passing a test, or being just good enough for Foster.



“I guess the draw was the initial shock and awe of it,” she said. “I was in Iraq, in full battle-rattle, and I was out of breath with no way of knowing the severity of holding back my coworkers because I wasn’t fit enough to keep up with them or from having to ask them for assistance. My drive was like no other.”



Fueled by a passion to succeed, Foster made working out a part of her life.



“It’s like brushing my teeth,” said Foster. “It’s a part of my routine that I can’t go a day without. I go to work and as soon as five o’clock hits it’s gym time, I zone out and I give myself that time to focus on a healthy lifestyle.”



But no matter how much drive she had, that heathy lifestyle didn’t come naturally to Foster. From the intimidation of more experienced gym goers, to struggling with lifting the bar on the bench, to what she should eat, there was so much she had to learn.



“Developing the confidence to go in there was a hard ice breaker for me,” said Foster. “I got over it eventually just by asking questions. What does that exercise work-out? How do you grow muscles to do pull-ups? How did you get better at bench? Just asking questions, people I knew, people I didn’t know, just going up and asking.”



Even with help her journey was not free of mistakes.



“The biggest mistake I made when I first started was definitely diet,” said Foster. “Not knowing what to put in your body to help your muscles build, and that carbs fuel you or that fats could hold you back. There was so much I didn’t know.”



Eventually, the pieces began to fall into place.



“I had an aha moment when I was in Korea,” said Foster. “That was a few years down the road from when I first started to work out, but I realized that weighing my food and watching what I put in my mouth, and knowing which food would do what for me really mattered. I took me a while to understand all that.”



That understanding came about through her decision to take part in a fitness competition.



“I really just wanted to see if I could do a competition,” said Foster. “I was mid-thirties, had two kids and was away from my family for a year, so if I was gonna do it that was gonna be the time to do it. I wanted to do something that not a lot of people I knew had done, and would definitely push my boundaries of dedication and motivation. Doing two-a-days, eating, not eating, weighing my food, it was really hard but when I stood on the stage and realized how much work I had put in it was so rewarding. Waking up at four o’clock in the morning walking a mile and a half to the gym, putting in an hour, going to work and then going back to the gym to keep training. It was a highlight.”



Realizing the importance and deep impact of fitness changed how Foster lived her life. Today, she hopes to inspire that change in others.



“You have to have that drive,” said Foster. “Sure it’s cold, and dark, and everybody just wants to head home and avoid the gym, but it’s your career, it’s your wingman counting on you if you deploy. I want to know you could get me out of a situation, and I want to know that my wingman is not gonna be out of breath if we have to run, that they’ll be able to keep up if we have to carry something. You have to know your body. If you’re taking care of yourself you’re taking care of your wingman.”



Looking forward, Foster has no plans to let her fitness slide.



“The big question for now is if I want to do another competition,” said Foster. “I might do it again, maybe when I peak that 40 years old, just to see if I could do it, like a retirement party to myself. Past that I’d like to do personal training for women that have had children and are intimidated by the male dominated weight room.”



“I want to show them that it’s not intimidating, that you can do it, you can make time,” she said. “I have family, I have kids, I have work, I have college. But you can make time, so make it happen. You just have to have the drive.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2017 Date Posted: 01.31.2017 06:26 Story ID: 221961 Location: CROUGHTON, OXF, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Make time, by A1C Zachary Bumpus, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.