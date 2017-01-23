UK dignitaries visit Camp Lemonnier

Her Majesty's Ambassador Susanna Moorehead, British ambassador to Ethiopia and Djibouti and Sir Nicholas Kay, U.K. special envoy to the Horn of Africa meet with Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa Commanding General Maj. Gen. Kurt Sonntag at Camp Lemmonier, Djibouti, Jan. 23, 2017. The visit allowed both Moorehead and Kay to gain a greater understanding of CJTF-HOA's mission and execution. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman)
