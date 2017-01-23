Her Majesty's Ambassador Susanna Moorehead, British ambassador to Ethiopia and Djibouti and Sir Nicholas Kay, U.K. special envoy to the Horn of Africa meet with Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa Commanding General Maj. Gen. Kurt Sonntag at Camp Lemmonier, Djibouti, Jan. 23, 2017. The visit allowed both Moorehead and Kay to gain a greater understanding of CJTF-HOA's mission and execution. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2017 Date Posted: 01.31.2017 02:32 Photo ID: 3132272 VIRIN: 170123-Z-HS473-0016 Resolution: 4344x2896 Size: 6.72 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, UK dignitaries visit Camp Lemonnier [Image 1 of 2], by MSgt Paul Gorman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.