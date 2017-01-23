(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    UK dignitaries visit Camp Lemonnier [Image 2 of 2]

    UK dignitaries visit Camp Lemonnier

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    01.23.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman 

    115th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    British Army Col. Adam Crawley, right, director of plans and policy for Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa escorts dignitaries from the United Kingdom as they arrive at Camp Lemmonier, Djibouti, Jan. 23, 2017. Sir Nicholas Kay, U.K. special envoy to the Horn of Africa, left, joined Her Majesty’s Ambassador Susanna Moorehead, British ambassador to Ethiopia and Djibouti to meet with CJTF-HOA Commanding General Maj. Gen. Kurt Sonntag to gain a greater understanding of CJTF-HOA's mission and execution. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2017
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 02:32
    This work, UK dignitaries visit Camp Lemonnier [Image 1 of 2], by MSgt Paul Gorman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    UK
    Camp Lemonnier
    CJTF-HOA
    CLDJ
    HMA Susana Moorehead
    Sir Adam Crawley

