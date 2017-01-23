UK dignitaries visit Camp Lemonnier

British Army Col. Adam Crawley, right, director of plans and policy for Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa escorts dignitaries from the United Kingdom as they arrive at Camp Lemmonier, Djibouti, Jan. 23, 2017. Sir Nicholas Kay, U.K. special envoy to the Horn of Africa, left, joined Her Majesty’s Ambassador Susanna Moorehead, British ambassador to Ethiopia and Djibouti to meet with CJTF-HOA Commanding General Maj. Gen. Kurt Sonntag to gain a greater understanding of CJTF-HOA's mission and execution. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman)

Date Taken: 01.23.2017
Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ