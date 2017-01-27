(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Top Chaplain visits Spangdahlem [Image 1 of 3]

    Top Chaplain visits Spangdahlem

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, BW, GERMANY

    01.27.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Chap. (Maj. Gen.) Dondi E. Costin, Air Force Chief of Chaplains, talks with Col. Steven Horton, 52nd Fighter Wing vice commander, at Club Eifel on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 27, 2017. Costin visited here to learn about the challenges faced by Airmen and their families firsthand, while also taking the opportunity to spread his message of resiliency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 02:13
    Photo ID: 3132240
    VIRIN: 170127-F-RH756-080
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 18.12 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, BW, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Top Chaplain visits Spangdahlem [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Jonathan Snyder, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Top Chaplain visits Spangdahlem
    Top Chaplain visits Spangdahlem
    Top Chaplain visits Spangdahlem

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    spangdahlem
    saber
    attack
    chaplain
    destroy
    seek

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT