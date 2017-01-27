Chap. (Maj. Gen.) Dondi E. Costin, Air Force Chief of Chaplains, speaks to Airmen about resiliency at Club Eifel on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 27, 2017. Costin visited here to learn about the challenges faced by Airmen and their families firsthand, while also taking the opportunity to spread his message of resiliency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2017 Date Posted: 01.31.2017 02:13 Photo ID: 3132236 VIRIN: 170127-F-RH756-029 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 17.22 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, BW, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Top Chaplain visits Spangdahlem [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Jonathan Snyder, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.