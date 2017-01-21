Two Air Force teams hand off their batons during the mile relay at the 27th-annual Air Force Invitational held at the U.S. Air Force Academy's Cadet Field House in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Jan. 21, 2017. The Falcons fielded five teams, grabbing the top two positions, with the Colorado Buffs finishing in third-place. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Bill Evans) (released)

