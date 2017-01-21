(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    01-21-17 U.S. Air Force Academy Track & Field Meet [Image 1 of 28]

    01-21-17 U.S. Air Force Academy Track &amp; Field Meet

    US AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2017

    Photo by Bill Evans 

    United States Air Force Academy

    Two Air Force teams hand off their batons during the mile relay at the 27th-annual Air Force Invitational held at the U.S. Air Force Academy's Cadet Field House in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Jan. 21, 2017. The Falcons fielded five teams, grabbing the top two positions, with the Colorado Buffs finishing in third-place. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Bill Evans) (released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2017
    Date Posted: 01.30.2017 18:38
    Photo ID: 3130810
    VIRIN: 170121-F-QA895-3378
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 3.48 MB
    Location: US AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 01-21-17 U.S. Air Force Academy Track & Field Meet [Image 1 of 28], by Bill Evans, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Falcons
    U.S. Air Force Academy
    Cadets
    Track & Field

    • LEAVE A COMMENT