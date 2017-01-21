Date Taken: 01.21.2017 Date Posted: 01.30.2017 18:38 Photo ID: 3130809 VIRIN: 170121-F-QA895-3378 Resolution: 2400x3600 Size: 3.17 MB Location: US AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, US Hometown: PHOENIX, AZ, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 01-21-17 U.S. Air Force Academy Track & Field Meet [Image 1 of 28], by Bill Evans, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.