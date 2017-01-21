Sedacy Walden, a sophomore, competes in the mile relay at the 27th-annual Air Force Invitational held at the U.S. Air Force Academy's Cadet Field House in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Jan. 21, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Bill Evans) (released)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2017 18:38
|Photo ID:
|3130809
|VIRIN:
|170121-F-QA895-3378
|Resolution:
|2400x3600
|Size:
|3.17 MB
|Location:
|US AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, US
|Hometown:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 01-21-17 U.S. Air Force Academy Track & Field Meet [Image 1 of 28], by Bill Evans, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT